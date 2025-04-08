Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Trading Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.76. 141,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 547,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $664.78 million, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.12.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $96,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,650.12. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,694. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and have sold 53,110 shares worth $516,398. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

See Also

