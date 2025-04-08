Phio Pharmaceuticals’ (PHIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

