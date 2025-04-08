Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 4,241 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,501,000 after acquiring an additional 318,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 666,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $63,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

