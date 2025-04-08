Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Premier Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

