ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.73, but opened at $43.20. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 2,114,097 shares traded.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

About ProShares Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.