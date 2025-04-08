ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.73, but opened at $43.20. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 2,114,097 shares traded.
ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26.
ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ
About ProShares Short QQQ
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short QQQ
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.