PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading Down 15.2% – Time to Sell?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.50). 42,764,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,645% from the average session volume of 1,557,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.20 ($1.77).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.81) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PureTech Health
PureTech Health Stock Down 15.2 %
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.