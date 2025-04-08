QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,347. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

