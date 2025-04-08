Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $240.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on RL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.43.
Ralph Lauren Stock Down 2.4 %
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.
About Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.
