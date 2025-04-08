Rathbones Group PLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,351,506,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,495,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,744,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,881,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $252.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.68.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

