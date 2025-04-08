Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AtriCure (ATRC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC):
- 3/28/2025 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $66.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2025 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 3/27/2025 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2025 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – AtriCure had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
AtriCure Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. 541,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,229. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
