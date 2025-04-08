Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AtriCure (ATRC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC):

3/28/2025 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $66.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

3/27/2025 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2025 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – AtriCure had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

AtriCure Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. 541,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,229. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Get AtriCure Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after buying an additional 63,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AtriCure by 14.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 664,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.