Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Increases Dividend to GBX 121.70 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 121.70 ($1.55) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 51.4% increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $80.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 3.1 %

LON RKT opened at GBX 4,893 ($62.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,034 ($51.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,418 ($68.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,228.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,949.54. The stock has a market cap of £33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 349.70 ($4.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.78%. Research analysts predict that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kris Licht sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,177 ($65.90), for a total transaction of £196,674.23 ($250,349.07). Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

