Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (RXRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXRX. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

RXRX opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

