Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Citigroup

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. 1,185,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.44.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

