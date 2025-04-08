Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $34,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.31.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

