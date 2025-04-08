Rep. Kelly Morrison Purchases Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently bought shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Target stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. 2,092,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $173.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Target by 48.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Target by 10,318.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 967,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,003,000 after purchasing an additional 958,545 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Target by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

