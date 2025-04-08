Rep. Kelly Morrison Sells Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Target stock on March 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Target alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

Target Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $173.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $757,892,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.