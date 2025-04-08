Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

