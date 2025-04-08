Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 9th. Analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 million, a PE ratio of 315.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,211.52. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Capmk downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

