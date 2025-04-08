RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.