RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $214.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.