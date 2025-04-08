Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Roche stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. Roche has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 6,463.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 520,722 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 325,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Roche by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

