Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $13.89. 1,170,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,184,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 801.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

