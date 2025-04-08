Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,939,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 944,858 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.45. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.