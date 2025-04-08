RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. RPM International updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.
