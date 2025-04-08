Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 41,882 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,622 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $37,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,308.20. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.