Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.30 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $34,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

