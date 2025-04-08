Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 5,838 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.25 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

