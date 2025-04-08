Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 29,480 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $626,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $76,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after buying an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,385,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

