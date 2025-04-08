Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $158.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

