SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Announces $0.68 Dividend

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.678 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of SBFFY opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut shares of SBM Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

About SBM Offshore

(Get Free Report)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.