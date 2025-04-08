Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65.44 ($0.84). Approximately 186,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 229,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.82).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.07.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -276.49%.

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.

