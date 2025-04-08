Scotiabank Downgrades Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Sector Perform

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.38.
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
