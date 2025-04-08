Scotiabank Downgrades Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Sector Perform

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.38.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.18. 218,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,140. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.78.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

