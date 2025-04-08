Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,587.76. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, March 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $1,825,178.72.

On Monday, March 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total value of $1,862,852.24.

On Monday, March 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,733,061.40.

On Friday, February 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total value of $2,214,392.28.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total transaction of $2,303,091.96.

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $2,251,350.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total transaction of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total transaction of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total value of $2,032,383.08.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.5 %

Atlassian stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.42 and its 200 day moving average is $240.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.