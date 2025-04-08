Sellaronda Global Management LP Takes Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sellaronda Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,000. Sportradar Group accounts for about 14.8% of Sellaronda Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 66.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 1,340.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

