Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) versus Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Head to Head Contrast

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Semler Scientific and Echo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.91%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 72.65% 50.77% 47.04% Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Echo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Semler Scientific and Echo Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.29 million 5.82 $20.58 million $4.91 6.96 Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Echo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Echo Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company’s products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

