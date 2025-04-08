Shelton Capital Management Buys 33,881 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 114,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 383,628 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $62,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

