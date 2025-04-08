Shelton Capital Management Has $17.12 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $233.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.52. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.