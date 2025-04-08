Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,888 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.71%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

