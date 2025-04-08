Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.3% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Allianz SE bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Shopify by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

