Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 286,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,701. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 645.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

