SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $117.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s previous close.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.83. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SkyWest will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,935,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $23,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after buying an additional 192,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 1,999.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9,644.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,550 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

