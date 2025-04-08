Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,587. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Smurfit Westrock has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SW. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

