SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 4366563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

