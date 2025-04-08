SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

