Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.98 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.97 ($0.24). 4,186,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 1,357,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.49. The company has a market cap of £89.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,820.77). Also, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,182.28). Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.