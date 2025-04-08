St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Increases Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 100.0% increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

St. James’s Place Trading Up 3.7 %

STJ opened at GBX 820.40 ($10.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 393.60 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,153.96 ($14.69). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,037.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 896.65. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, research analysts predict that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rooney Anand purchased 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.14) per share, with a total value of £108,452.88 ($138,051.02). Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

