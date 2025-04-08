Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.53 and last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 3985004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $96,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10,704.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 347,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 344,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 32,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

