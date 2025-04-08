Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $38.21. Steel Partners shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 3,443 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $764.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

