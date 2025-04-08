Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.69 and last traded at $112.98. 1,087,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 426,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

