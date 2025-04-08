Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 8th (AAPL, AAV, ABL, ABNB, ACGL, ACM, ADSK, AEM, AGCO, AGI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 8th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $129.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $119.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $30.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $216.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $215.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $220.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $394.00 to $409.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$33.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $70.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $9.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was given a C$7.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $31.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $438.00 to $389.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $307.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $234.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $420.00 to $338.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $114.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $147.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $129.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $93.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $189.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.25 to $12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$2.30 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $158.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $304.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $35.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $236.00 to $215.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) was given a C$0.42 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $52.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $54.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $437.00 to $391.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $129.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $178.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.50 to $20.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $192.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $141.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was given a C$9.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $295.00 to $258.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $435.00 to $420.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $725.00 to $610.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $750.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $213.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $197.00 to $154.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $83.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.15. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.10 to $14.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $215.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $113.00 to $104.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $790.00 to $690.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $842.00 to $717.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was given a C$20.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $398.00 to $324.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $90.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $558.00 to $465.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $74.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $13.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $74.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$19.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $730.00 to $640.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $82.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was given a C$78.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $271.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $396.00 to $323.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.95. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $956.00 to $732.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) had its price target lowered by Westpark Capital from $4.67 to $2.62. Westpark Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $216.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $192.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $379.00 to $254.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $13.87 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

